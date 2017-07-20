About the Role:
Urgently searching for an experienced Facilities Engineer for and Oil and Gas company in Midland, TX.
Please see the job description, below.
Requirements:
* 3-5+ years Oil and Gas experience
* 3-5+ years as a Facilities Engineer with and Operator
* Must have current or recent onshore experience
* BS in Engineering (Preferably in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering)
* Demonstrated early leadership capability
* Extensive experience and knowledge in the following:
* Operations Support & Surveillance
* Piping Systems Design and Operation
* Fixed Equipment Design and Operation
* Oil Treating & Storage
* Maintenance and Reliability
* Competent/Basic experience and knowledge in the following:
* Instrumentation & Controls
* Rotating Equipment D&O
* Electrical Equipment & Systems D&O
* Fluid Flow and Hydraulics
* Relief, Vent and Flare Systems
* Water Treating
* Measurement and Metering
* Materials and Corrosion
* Major Equipment Selection, Startup & Commissioning
* Product Quality Assurance
* Production Utilities D&O
* Heat Exchanger D&O
* Capacity Enhancement
* Ability to organize, prioritize and coordinate multiple projects simultaneously.
* Experience with industry (API, ANSI, ASTM, etc.) standards
* Ability to work in a fit-for-purpose (non-EMCAPS) environment; standards/design commensurate with lower, onshore complexity and risk.
* Ability to work independently as well as work in a team environment with Operations, Subsurface Engineering and Reservoir Engineering.
* Possess strong written and oral communication skills.
* Proficient with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.
Responsibilities:
* Design, procure, and support construction and start-up of new and/or modified production facilities (oil, water, gas, water disposal) in rapidly growing Delaware Basin
* Provide surveillance and operations support of production facilities; making modifications/replacements as required
* Lead efforts to develop fit-for-purpose equipment strategies
* Work safely and help identify and mitigate SHE risks
* Actively participate in safety training and risk prevention programs
* Provide surveillance and operations support for existing and new development properties in West Texas and SE NM; actively engage field operations staff - dedicating time in the field (avg 1 day/week)
* Manage multiple facility projects with moderate complexity to support new leases, new wells and stimulated wells including flowlines, gathering/distribution systems, separators, free water knock-outs, heaters, tanks, pumps, meters, electrical, compression and flares.
* Engineering support will include options analysis/selection, design, AFE, procurement, drawings, construction support, commissioning support/start-up, post start-up modifications.
* Lead efforts in developing Permian Division equipment strategies for major equipment (critical pumps, compressors, vessels, tanks, etc.). Equipment strategies will link to Siteview program.
* Develop pilot program, rollout to Division, then broaden program for critical equipment in a fit-for-purpose fashion. If qualified and interested, please apply with your updated resume.
