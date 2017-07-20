About the Role:

Urgently searching for an experienced Facilities Engineer for and Oil and Gas company in Midland, TX.

Please see the job description, below.

Requirements:



* 3-5+ years Oil and Gas experience

* 3-5+ years as a Facilities Engineer with and Operator

* Must have current or recent onshore experience

* BS in Engineering (Preferably in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering)

* Demonstrated early leadership capability





* Extensive experience and knowledge in the following:



* Operations Support & Surveillance





* Piping Systems Design and Operation





* Fixed Equipment Design and Operation





* Oil Treating & Storage





* Maintenance and Reliability



* Competent/Basic experience and knowledge in the following:







* Instrumentation & Controls

* Rotating Equipment D&O

* Electrical Equipment & Systems D&O

* Fluid Flow and Hydraulics

* Relief, Vent and Flare Systems

* Water Treating

* Measurement and Metering

* Materials and Corrosion

* Major Equipment Selection, Startup & Commissioning

* Product Quality Assurance

* Production Utilities D&O

* Heat Exchanger D&O

* Capacity Enhancement







* Ability to organize, prioritize and coordinate multiple projects simultaneously.

* Experience with industry (API, ANSI, ASTM, etc.) standards

* Ability to work in a fit-for-purpose (non-EMCAPS) environment; standards/design commensurate with lower, onshore complexity and risk.

* Ability to work independently as well as work in a team environment with Operations, Subsurface Engineering and Reservoir Engineering.

* Possess strong written and oral communication skills.

* Proficient with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Responsibilities:



* Design, procure, and support construction and start-up of new and/or modified production facilities (oil, water, gas, water disposal) in rapidly growing Delaware Basin

* Provide surveillance and operations support of production facilities; making modifications/replacements as required

* Lead efforts to develop fit-for-purpose equipment strategies





* Work safely and help identify and mitigate SHE risks

* Actively participate in safety training and risk prevention programs

* Provide surveillance and operations support for existing and new development properties in West Texas and SE NM; actively engage field operations staff - dedicating time in the field (avg 1 day/week)

* Manage multiple facility projects with moderate complexity to support new leases, new wells and stimulated wells including flowlines, gathering/distribution systems, separators, free water knock-outs, heaters, tanks, pumps, meters, electrical, compression and flares.

* Engineering support will include options analysis/selection, design, AFE, procurement, drawings, construction support, commissioning support/start-up, post start-up modifications.

* Lead efforts in developing Permian Division equipment strategies for major equipment (critical pumps, compressors, vessels, tanks, etc.). Equipment strategies will link to Siteview program.

* Develop pilot program, rollout to Division, then broaden program for critical equipment in a fit-for-purpose fashion. If qualified and interested, please apply with your updated resume.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935

