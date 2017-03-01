Facilities Engineer - Bakken

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Williston
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
529503
Posted on
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 - 6:42pm
About the Role:
Urgently searching for two Facilities Engineers for an Upstream Oil and Gas operator in North Dakota.
This will be a 12+ month contract, rotating on a 21/21 to North Dakota.
Travel to and from ND covered. Per diem offered.
Please see qualifications below:
* 5+ years recent experience designing upstream, onshore oil and gas facilities
* 5+ years working directly with an upstream E&P
* Both brownfield and greenfield experience
* Engineering Degree required
* Excellent communication skills
If qualified and interested, please apply as these roles are urgent.
Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935
