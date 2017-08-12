Facilities Project Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

Based in London and reporting directly to the Head of Projects and Engineering, this role is to drive project formulation and execution activities. The successful candidate will coordinate project engineering activities to support the execution of a number of capital projects and provide input for the London-based conceptual and detailed engineering and procurement. Visits to the remote site in Africa are required in order to gather specification and other input from Operations. .



With a commercial and business focused perspective, you will work to deliver cost effective solutions while maximising utilisation of existing facilities through fit for purpose, predominantly brownfield work scopes. Working on a number of onshore projects in parallel, you will be part of a London based team of 11, and will work with an in-country implementation team of about 25. You will therefore travel as required and you will be a good communicator, strong collaborator and able to interact at all levels from in-house senior management to technical teams within service providers.



Your commercial outlook will see you negotiate and coordinate procurement and contracting activities with service providers and you will embed with contractors to manage design reviews to ensure compliance with company processes. You will also be responsible for scoping, negotiating and delivering agreements with contractors, ensuring that the company's technical and commercial interests are protected in terms of the required quality, cost and schedule. Your blend of technical and project management responsibility will see you working closely both in-house and with contractors to ensure adequate engineering and technical rigour.



This is a highly diverse leadership role offering breadth, variety and accountability across one of the company's African projects and it will suit a confident, high calibre, ambitious individual.



The role calls for a technically able engineer with a strong track record in both discipline engineering and project management with experience across the full project lifecycle gained with an operator or contractor, and ideally both. You will therefore have experience of combining hands-on technical delivery with project management from pre-FEED stages through to detailed design and procurement, together with some experience of construction and commissioning.



You will bring extensive international experience of supervising the engineering of onshore oil and gas projects, both greenfield and brownfield, ideally with exposure to Africa or the developing world. A proven track record of technical accountability is essential; gained within an operator plus experience of driving commercially sound and technically robust outputs from contractors.



In addition to your core discipline you will have a good appreciation of multiple engineering disciplines and ideally a wider appreciation of wider E&P activities such as subsurface and wells. Importantly, exceptional strong coordination and project management skills will be complemented by strong business acumen and a commercial outlook.



The company offers a dynamic, non-hierarchical, fast paced business environment where you will be working on a number of projects simultaneously without close direction; you must therefore be self- motivated, grounded and willing to roll up your sleeves which will include hands-on involvement with service providers.



Used to managing a diverse and challenging workload, you will be able to adapt to a fast changing environment and will have the stature required to negotiate at senior levels both internally and externally.



The Company:

Our Client is an Operator with a focus on onshore developments in Africa.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

A track record of project management and discipline engineering (ideally Mechanical or Process)

A strong background in onshore projects in remote locations, ideally Africa

Experience in life cycle management of projects, from concept to construction.

Experience of brownfield projects.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Operator and Contractor experience



