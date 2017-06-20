Facilities Technician required for Global Oil and Gas Company

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy have been tasked with sourcing a Mechanical Maintenance Technician to work with a global oil and gas service company. This position will be for a 1 year contract and will be based in the global headquarters in Houston, TX.

This position is an excellent opportunity for ex-military personnel to get a step into the Oil and Gas industry, whilst utilizing their military experience.

Responsibilities:

- Working in teams to maintain mechanical equipment such as pumps, hydraulics, valves and fittings for use in the field

- Reviewing electronics blue prints and making sure products are working correctly and to industry standards

- Assembly and disassembly of prototypes

- Troubleshooting and problem solving to ensure product safety and sustainability

Requirements:

- Degree in Mechanical related discipline OR military experience is preferred

- 2 years minimum experience in a maintenance technician oriented position is required

- Excellent communication skills and team work is essential

- Welding experience with a certification is preferred

- Experience working with hydraulic test systems is advantageous

We are looking to shortlist candidates and have resumes sent to the hiring team for review by 12noon on June 21st - if you are interested in this opportunity please be sure to send your resume across before this point to be in consideration.

Looking forward to hearing from you!

