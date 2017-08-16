Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Isle of Skye,Highland,Scotland
Salary
£35000 to £40000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
614413
Posted on
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 9:39am
About the Role:Our globally renowned Client is one of the largest seafood producer and distributor's in the world. They employ over 12,500 people across the worldwide arena in diverse permanent jobs, and are rapidly expanding with the construction of a brand new, multi-million pound Fish Feed Plant in the Isle of Skye. This new Feed Plant will employ over 50 individuals, and will be one of the most sustainable and efficient fish feed plants globally.
We are seeking an experienced and passionate FEED PLANT MANAGER, on a permanent staff basis - a major requirement and key in overseeing the operations of this new Feed Plant in Kyleakin, the Isle of Skye. This is an incredible opportunity to have a change of lifestyle and relocate to the beautiful and majestic places in Scotland. The post will attract a highly competitive remuneration package which will include a relocation allowance.
The primary focus of the role will be to oversee the operations of the Feed Plant with overall responsibility for the property, plant, equipment and staff associated with the plant.
The plant will be based in Kyleakin, Isle of Skye
You will report primarily to the Director of Feed and Processing whilst working closely with the Production, Maintenance and Logistics Managers
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee the production of feed to ensure consistency and quality standards are met
Manage inventory of all feed ingredients
Responsible for plant cleanliness, appearance and ground maintenance
Provide leadership, development, and supervision for feed mill employees
Schedule all staff and manage employee time off requests
Participate in personnel selection and training of new employees
Adhere to all safety protocols and advocate a safe work environment
Participate in Safety Committee and conduct monthly department safety meetings
Key requirements:
Degree qualified to degree in aquaculture, feed & nutrition or feed mill management
5 or more years of feed operations and manufacturing experience
Strong mechanical skills, proficient computer skills and a solid understanding of safety protocols
A full clean driving licence is essential.
For more information, please contact Shona at s.moir@carltonrs.com.
