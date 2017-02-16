About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of FEL Team Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Complete front end engineering activities associated with the development of FEL0, 1 and 2 project deliverables in alignment with the Modifications Tiered Engineering Procedure
Develop Statement of Requirements for projects to be completed by the Modifications Team
Develop project approvals for Decision Review Boards
Ensure most appropriate solutions are developed to meet stake
Promote and manage co-ordination with Company UK Engineers and TAs in the development of engineering changes or specific project workscopes to ensure successful scope specification
Ensure Health, Safety and Environmental elements are addressed appropriately in project scopes
Provide oversight and management of engineering systems
Manage contracts as assigned
Provide delegated cover for the FEL Team Lead as required
Interface with the Engineering and Construction Group to ensure provision of FEL Engineering support during detail design and execution of small projects, as required, e.g. review of documentation, participation in design reviews and HAZOPs
Ensure effective FEL Engineering input to project Decision Review Boards (DRBs) and approval requests
Interface with Technical Authorities to provide information on status of relevant key projects and understand business priorities as required
Manage the early development stages of topsides modification scopes for proposed third parties
Provide engineering input to commercial agreements for proposed third party projects including scopes of work and costs for topsides modifications
Support interface meetings with Capital Projects during development of topsides projects scopes
Provide information on Modification Projects scopes being developed as input to E&C integrated planning and budget planning
Experience
Systems, Instrument and Electrical experience in E&C, Projects or Operations
Knowledge of offshore goal setting regulations, safety cases and verification schemes
Knowledge of UK operations
Qualifications
Educated to degree level (Systems, Control Instrumentation or Electrical)
Working toward Chartered Engineer status
Contract position
