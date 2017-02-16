About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of FEL Team Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Complete front end engineering activities associated with the development of FEL0, 1 and 2 project deliverables in alignment with the Modifications Tiered Engineering Procedure

Develop Statement of Requirements for projects to be completed by the Modifications Team

Develop project approvals for Decision Review Boards

Ensure most appropriate solutions are developed to meet stake

Promote and manage co-ordination with Company UK Engineers and TAs in the development of engineering changes or specific project workscopes to ensure successful scope specification

Ensure Health, Safety and Environmental elements are addressed appropriately in project scopes

Provide oversight and management of engineering systems

Manage contracts as assigned

Provide delegated cover for the FEL Team Lead as required

Interface with the Engineering and Construction Group to ensure provision of FEL Engineering support during detail design and execution of small projects, as required, e.g. review of documentation, participation in design reviews and HAZOPs

Ensure effective FEL Engineering input to project Decision Review Boards (DRBs) and approval requests

Interface with Technical Authorities to provide information on status of relevant key projects and understand business priorities as required

Manage the early development stages of topsides modification scopes for proposed third parties

Provide engineering input to commercial agreements for proposed third party projects including scopes of work and costs for topsides modifications

Support interface meetings with Capital Projects during development of topsides projects scopes

Provide information on Modification Projects scopes being developed as input to E&C integrated planning and budget planning



Experience

Systems, Instrument and Electrical experience in E&C, Projects or Operations

Knowledge of offshore goal setting regulations, safety cases and verification schemes

Knowledge of UK operations



Qualifications

Educated to degree level (Systems, Control Instrumentation or Electrical)

Working toward Chartered Engineer status



Contract position



