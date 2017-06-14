Field Compliance Tech

About the Role:

My client, an oil and gas operator, has an immediate need for a Field Compliance Technician within the Carlsbad, NM area for a 12 month contract to a potential full time opportunity. This company has projected great plans for growth over the next few years and this is an awesome opportunity to get your foot in the door.

Responsibilities:

* Support regulatory for measurement and emissions monitoring compliance. Generate monthly compliance reports.* Conduct and coordinate LDAR surveys and track deficiencies. Develop maintenance plan to closeout open items* Conduct regular visits to batteries in the field and conduct cold eyes evaluations* Develop and steward fieldwide preventative maintenance program and develop schedules* Occasional onsite as-built drawing validation

Essential Skills:

* Desire Associates or Bachelor's Degree (prefer Bachelors of Science).* Desire minimum 3 years upstream experience* Strong IT skills/ Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint; desire proficiency in Visio and AutoCAD* Understanding of facilities operations* Preferable experience working on BLM (Federal) land

