Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Scottsdale
Salary
$55000 to $60000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
554109
Posted on
Monday, May 1, 2017 - 5:52pm
About the Role:Our client, an EPC specializing in solar power plants, is seeking a Field Engineer to join their team immediately! This is an entry-level position with rapid opportunity for advancement. This client has a work-hard, play-hard culture where accountability is held at a high standard and hands on professionals are what they need. This client is committed to investing in your training to help you achieve success. This is a fast-paced environment so personnel with a sense of urgency are KEY! Our client offers an excellent package that goes far beyond just a base salary, and rewards those team members who are committed for the long haul! Are you up for the challenge? Read the requirements and responsibilities below to find out!
Responsibilities are as follows, but not limited to:
Act onsite as Field Engineer supporting construction of 10-100MW utility scale solar plants
POC for county and state permitting with Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ)
Schedule and attend AHJ, Civil and Structural permit inspections
Study the National Electric Code
Manage RFI's from Construction Teams and Electrical subcontractors
Communicate and implement project expectations to crew members
Generate weekly update reports
Assist in solar PV plant commissioning
The following are required:
BS Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering
0-4 years of working engineering experience
Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
This role requires 100% travel, must be open to transitioning job sites for months at a time
Upon qualification, with your permission Spencer Ogden will present your experience to our client. Once reviewed, if the client would like to speak with you a phone interview will be held. The next step would be a face to face interview and ideally an offer will be made. This client's interview process is pretty quick, so don't apply unless you're seriously up for the challenge!
For more information about this role please contact our Houston office
