About the Role: Our client, an EPC specializing in solar power plants, is seeking a Field Engineer to join their team immediately! This is an entry-level position with rapid opportunity for advancement. This client has a work-hard, play-hard culture where accountability is held at a high standard and hands on professionals are what they need. This client is committed to investing in your training to help you achieve success. This is a fast-paced environment so personnel with a sense of urgency are KEY! Our client offers an excellent package that goes far beyond just a base salary, and rewards those team members who are committed for the long haul! Are you up for the challenge? Read the requirements and responsibilities below to find out!





Responsibilities are as follows, but not limited to:

Act onsite as Field Engineer supporting construction of 10-100MW utility scale solar plants

POC for county and state permitting with Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ)

Schedule and attend AHJ, Civil and Structural permit inspections

Study the National Electric Code

Manage RFI's from Construction Teams and Electrical subcontractors

Communicate and implement project expectations to crew members

Generate weekly update reports

Assist in solar PV plant commissioning





The following are required:

BS Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering

0-4 years of working engineering experience

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

This role requires 100% travel, must be open to transitioning job sites for months at a time





