Field Operations Manager - Smart Metering

Spencer Ogden
Leicestershire,England
£40000 to £45000 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
520172
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:05am
About the Role:

Spencer Ogden are seeking Field Operations Manager who will be managing the national field team responsible for smart metering installations.

Our client are a specialist within the smart metering and smart grid. Due to the 2020 smart metering roll out and continuous growth they are seeking a Field Operations Manager.

You will Manage a national Metering Operations field workforce (domestic and non domestic)and provide the strategic business direction for the team managers and sub contract/agency partners to optimise the contractual and performance standards, Health and Safety performance and to deliver key business objectives.

As the successful candidate you will have experience in:
- Current metering policies and procedures
- Managing a field based team, preferably in a busy field /customer services environment. - - Able to demonstrate that they can resolve complex man management and customer issues and has a good understanding of Health and Safety and regulatory requirements.
- A successful track record in motivating, coaching and developing others to improve business performance / efficiency.
- Prior experience in implementing strategic plans for their teams

Knowledge & Skills:
-Competent user of Microsoft Office Applications, Word, Excel. Outlook E-mail.
-Excellent organisational, communication and negotiation skills.
-Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills.
-Excellent analytical and process improvement skills.
-Strong business awareness and initiative.
-Must have a good working knowledge of current H&S legislation.
-Wide general knowledge of the Meter Operations activity, key processes, reports and interfaces with internal departments in Siemens as well as strategic partners and third party/agency suppliers.
-Knowledge of the Energy Services Sector/Utilities Market Place.

In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary, benefits.

For more information about this role please contact our London office