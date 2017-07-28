About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with sourcing a contract Field Production Engineer for our clients West Texas operations. Our client is a start-up Oil & Gas company who has a focus on acquisition and development of property within the Permian Basin! Due to their activity they are currently seeking a Production Engineer with field experience who can liaison between the field and the Production Operations Manager.

This role will support the development and execution of the company's objectives by coordinating and participating in a multi-functional operating team. The Production Engineer will be responsible for providing technical expertise monitoring and improving well performance through the identification, development and field support of well completions, well workovers, recompletions, and daily production operations.

Duration: contract-to-hire

Location: Midland, Texas

Responsibilities:



* Participate in setting production optimization, LOE optimization, cost reduction, and well uptime goals

* Monitor and improve performance of wells

* Insure operations are conducted in a safe, environmentally responsible and regulatory compliant manner

* Assess daily production performance of wells

* Optimize rod pumps, ESPs, compression/gas lift, jet pump and other artificial lift methodologies

* Monitor field profitability, investigate production shortfalls, make recommendations and determine mitigation plans

* Develop field treating plans

* Lead failure analysis efforts and insure proper implementation of recommendations

* Contribute to cross-functional teams

* Lead in SEMS, MOC, SOP, and ESD

* Support engineering work internally and with third-party vendor's optimization, construction, and modification of facilities/infrastructure/water management

* Establish well work follow-up and pumper oversight procedures for well optimization

* Report monthly to management on progress against goals and budgets

Qualifications:



* Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering or related field

* 15+ years of production engineering experience with an upstream operator

* Extensive background in artificial lifts in design, installation and optimization

* 5+ years in technical leadership positions

* Experience working in the Permian Basin

* Proven track record of practising safe, responsible, and compliant operations

* Strong knowledge of subsurface production engineering issues and production facility operations

If you meet the qualifications and your interested in a contract to hire opportunity please apply immediately. I commit to responding in a timely manner.

Recruiter: Marina Casiano

Contact: 832-900-5912

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.