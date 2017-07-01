Field Safety Specialist

Company
About the Role:
Safety & Environmental Field Specialist
* Supports Health, Safety, and Environmental Field Support Team
* Audits performance and compliance with policies, programs, and procedures
* Development and review of proactive safety and health programs
* Advises and represents Company during regulatory actions
* Attends operations meetings to review health & safety concerns and issues
* Conducts Safety Meetings on topics designed to promote an understanding of company policies, programs, procedures
* Participates as a technical member on Health and Safety Committee, and assists in driving completion of meetings
* Manages safety equipment inspection and testing programs, and maintain equipment
* Inspects emergency plant safety equipment
* Conducts site surveys to assure compliance with Corporate Health and Safety policies, programs, procedures and guidelines, and proper work practices needed to maintain a safe and healthful operation and work site
* prepare reports on observations
B.S. degree in Occupational Health and Safety or a closely related field preferred or equivalent experience
* 5 years of Health & Safety experience
* Understanding of OSHA
* Knowledge of Federal and State health and safety regulations
* Strong written and verbal communication skills
* MS Office Suite experience required
* Ability to work with individuals at all levels of the organization
* Experience managing others is preferred
