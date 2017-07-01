Field Safety Specialist

About the Role:

Safety & Environmental Field Specialist

* Supports Health, Safety, and Environmental Field Support Team* Audits performance and compliance with policies, programs, and procedures* Development and review of proactive safety and health programs* Advises and represents Company during regulatory actions* Attends operations meetings to review health & safety concerns and issues* Conducts Safety Meetings on topics designed to promote an understanding of company policies, programs, procedures* Participates as a technical member on Health and Safety Committee, and assists in driving completion of meetings* Manages safety equipment inspection and testing programs, and maintain equipment* Inspects emergency plant safety equipment* Conducts site surveys to assure compliance with Corporate Health and Safety policies, programs, procedures and guidelines, and proper work practices needed to maintain a safe and healthful operation and work site* prepare reports on observations

B.S. degree in Occupational Health and Safety or a closely related field preferred or equivalent experience

* 5 years of Health & Safety experience* Understanding of OSHA* Knowledge of Federal and State health and safety regulations* Strong written and verbal communication skills* MS Office Suite experience required* Ability to work with individuals at all levels of the organization* Experience managing others is preferred

