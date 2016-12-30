Field Service Specialist (Onshore Fitter)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£19 to £21 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
509566
Posted on
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 8:15am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Mechanical Fitter for a 3 month period commencing in the New Year. Based on-shore at the clients Portlethen site
Candidates must be experienced in subsea well head equipment and able to carry out valve commissioning and maintenance work on various plants, shutdowns with supervisory experience.
Service experience, experience in repairs variety of valves and actuators in the industry within the oil/gas.
Must also have experience of completing detailed technical reports and recommendations.
Apply