Field Service Specialist (Onshore Fitter)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £19 to £21 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Engineering Jobs

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Mechanical Fitter for a 3 month period commencing in the New Year. Based on-shore at the clients Portlethen site



Candidates must be experienced in subsea well head equipment and able to carry out valve commissioning and maintenance work on various plants, shutdowns with supervisory experience.



Service experience, experience in repairs variety of valves and actuators in the industry within the oil/gas.



Must also have experience of completing detailed technical reports and recommendations.