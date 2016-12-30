Field Service Specialist (Onshore Fitter)

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£19 to £21 Per hour
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
509566
Posted on 
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 8:15am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Mechanical Fitter for a 3 month period commencing in the New Year. Based on-shore at the clients Portlethen site

Candidates must be experienced in subsea well head equipment and able to carry out valve commissioning and maintenance work on various plants, shutdowns with supervisory experience.

Service experience, experience in repairs variety of valves and actuators in the industry within the oil/gas.

Must also have experience of completing detailed technical reports and recommendations.