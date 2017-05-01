Field Service Technician/Project Coordinator - Sydney

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
554000
Posted on 
Monday, May 1, 2017 - 12:28am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Requirements;



* 3+ years work experience in industrial equipment support role.
* Experience in commissioning and installation of machinery
* Motivation and proven capacity to fully complete tasks.
* Advanced IT skills..
* Electrical Degree will be seen as favourable

If this role is of interest please apply will a latest version or your CV or for more information please get in contact on