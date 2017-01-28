Field Services Engineers in Corpus Christi TX

About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy has been tasked by our client to recruit 10 Field Services Engineers for their Pressure Controls department. These positions will be located in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Location: MUST BE LOCATED IN THE CORPUS CHRISTI AREA
Duration: 5 month contract
Schedule: Monday - Friday
Essential Job Functions
* Maintain a safe work environment that complies with company procedures for everyone on location
* Making sure procedures have been followed to avoid accidents, damage to the equipment, loss of test data, and harm to the environment
* Maintain good interpersonal and customer relationship
* Make sure data is collected accurately and presented professionally to the clients
* Ensure that equipment is rigged up, pressure tested, function tested, ESD and pilot system thoroughly tester prior to operation
* Comply with our quality control procedures for equipment and personal feedback
* Supervise the operators and local assistant, during all field or base operations and help develop their skills by training and mentoring them
* Organize all personnel involved in operations and ensure the correct use of equipment
* Report any HSE issues to management immediately and ensure accurate information is documented on location to support any investigation
Requirements
* Valid Driver's license
* 3+ years' experience in related field engineer role
* Excellent leadership abilities
* Effectively communicate with upper management/subordinates
* Strong communication skills
* Problem solving abilities
* Analytical and critical thinking skills
* Time management and organization