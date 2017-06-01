About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Field Software Engineer, based in Utrecht Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Installation, commissioning and handover of AGVs to the customer/client at their site

Troubleshooting software issues and either providing fixes or interfacing with the software engineering group to provide fixes

Testing the application software and interfaces to the vehicle

Calibrating, commissioning and testing vehicles

Troubleshooting wireless/wired networks; and electro-mechanical vehicle issues

Programming, installing and troubleshooting PLCs

Providing second tier software support to customers/clients

Creating, analyzing and troubleshooting vehicle routes and traffic rules to optimize material flow

Writing training and support documentation



Education/Experience

Technical Bachelor degree

Technical School Degree or equivalent Software Support experience with significant experience supporting technical applications software



Skills

Ability to read and understand wiring diagrams, and ability to troubleshooting electro-mechanical systems.

Ability to write training documentation.

Excellent written and oral communications in English are essential.

Written and oral communications in Dutch and/or German would be advantageous

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to act independently generating innovative solutions to complex solutions is desired.



Computer Skills

Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PeopleSoft, and be proficient in the use of Linux with some experience with Windows operating systems.

It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of the following:

- Programming in a scripting language

- Mobile robots

- Issue tracking systems particularly Jira

- Versions control systems, particularly Subversion

- Integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems and factory automation systems

- Programmable logic controllers (PLC's)

- Testing software



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914426









