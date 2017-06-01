About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Field Software Engineer, based in Utrecht Holland
Responsibilities will include:
Installation, commissioning and handover of AGVs to the customer/client at their site
Troubleshooting software issues and either providing fixes or interfacing with the software engineering group to provide fixes
Testing the application software and interfaces to the vehicle
Calibrating, commissioning and testing vehicles
Troubleshooting wireless/wired networks; and electro-mechanical vehicle issues
Programming, installing and troubleshooting PLCs
Providing second tier software support to customers/clients
Creating, analyzing and troubleshooting vehicle routes and traffic rules to optimize material flow
Writing training and support documentation
Education/Experience
Technical Bachelor degree
Technical School Degree or equivalent Software Support experience with significant experience supporting technical applications software
Skills
Ability to read and understand wiring diagrams, and ability to troubleshooting electro-mechanical systems.
Ability to write training documentation.
Excellent written and oral communications in English are essential.
Written and oral communications in Dutch and/or German would be advantageous
Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.
Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.
Ability to act independently generating innovative solutions to complex solutions is desired.
Computer Skills
Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PeopleSoft, and be proficient in the use of Linux with some experience with Windows operating systems.
It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of the following:
- Programming in a scripting language
- Mobile robots
- Issue tracking systems particularly Jira
- Versions control systems, particularly Subversion
- Integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems and factory automation systems
- Programmable logic controllers (PLC's)
- Testing software
Permanent position
