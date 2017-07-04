Finance Director (Fortwilliam/Rosyth)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Fort William,Highland,Scotland
Salary
£85000 to £95000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
599041
Posted on
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 6:33am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Finance Director to work with our client based between Rosyth and Fortwilliam. Candidates can live in proximity to either location but travel is required between the sites.
Main duties:
Drive the financial planning of the company by analysing its performance and risks
Retain constant awareness of the company's financial position and act to prevent problems
Financial control /Financial Administration (incl. accounting, reporting, tax, risk, finance, treasury etc.)
Set targets for and supervise all accounting and finance personnel.
Business Strategy and Budgets
Prepare timely and detailed reports on financial performance on a monthly basis
Oversee all audit and internal control operations
Oversee the company's finance IT system
Conduct analysis to make forecasts and report to upper executives
Ensure adherence to financial laws and guidelines
Ad hoc and project analysis
To carry out the duties and responsibilities required of a director of the company.
EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS
Qualified accountant ACA, CIMA or ACCA
A minimum of 5 years commercial management experience.
A strong commercial and operational orientation and extensive experience from business controlling in manufacturing enterprises.
Computer literate with experience of using spreadsheets and other computerised packages.
