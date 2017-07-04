Finance Director (Fortwilliam/Rosyth)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Fort William,Highland,Scotland Salary £85000 to £95000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 599041 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Finance Director to work with our client based between Rosyth and Fortwilliam. Candidates can live in proximity to either location but travel is required between the sites.



Main duties:



Drive the financial planning of the company by analysing its performance and risks

Retain constant awareness of the company's financial position and act to prevent problems

Financial control /Financial Administration (incl. accounting, reporting, tax, risk, finance, treasury etc.)

Set targets for and supervise all accounting and finance personnel.

Business Strategy and Budgets

Prepare timely and detailed reports on financial performance on a monthly basis

Oversee all audit and internal control operations

Oversee the company's finance IT system

Conduct analysis to make forecasts and report to upper executives

Ensure adherence to financial laws and guidelines

Ad hoc and project analysis

To carry out the duties and responsibilities required of a director of the company.





EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS



Qualified accountant ACA, CIMA or ACCA

A minimum of 5 years commercial management experience.

A strong commercial and operational orientation and extensive experience from business controlling in manufacturing enterprises.

Computer literate with experience of using spreadsheets and other computerised packages.





