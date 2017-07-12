Finance Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Requirement :

A minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in Accounting/Treasury environment, preferably 2 years in a people management role

Experience in External Dealings with Banks, Zakat & Taxation Advisors

Strong understanding of General Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)





Education



Bachelors degree required, in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

Masters degree preferred, in Finance

Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant or equivalent



Female Candidates can also apply .



Please share me your CV on



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.