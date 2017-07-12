Finance Manager

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Permanent
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
602664
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 4:11am
About the Role:

The Role:
Job Requirement :
A minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in Accounting/Treasury environment, preferably 2 years in a people management role
Experience in External Dealings with Banks, Zakat & Taxation Advisors
Strong understanding of General Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)


Education

Bachelors degree required, in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration
Masters degree preferred, in Finance
Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant or equivalent

Female Candidates can also apply .

