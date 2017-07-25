Financial Controller

About the Role:

The Role:

You will have responsibility for all financial reporting & controlling for the System Integration business (with Sales in excess of $100M).

You will act as a business partner to the Management team, and help guide the business unit towards its targets.



Tasks

Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

* Translate strategy into business plans and establish measurable targets. Oversees the business planning & forecasting process and serve as interface to the Country & Hub.

* Ensure high quality of financial data and business information in line with monthly closing schedule.

* Act as a Business Partner to the Management team and actively support them in various financial matters.

* Ensure compliance with US GAAP, Sarbanes Oxley and Accounting & Reporting Guidelines. Support for internal & external audits.

* Co-operate with sales team to identify potential risk in project tenders and in preparing expected cash flows.

* People leadership & development. Guide, motivate & lead finance team of 8 within current policy guidelines

* Communication with internal stakeholders. Ensure timely and efficient communication with Hub Controller in Northern Europe Hub & support the UK controlling community.

* Responsibility for Budgets & Forecasts.

* Responsibility to ensure that the financial position of the projects are reported correctly and that the Project Review Guidelines are adhered to.



The Company:

Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Must hold a recognised Accountancy qualification.

* Experience: >8 years in a Project Controlling environment.

* Ability to adapt to change

* Leadership and change management skills, able to see the whole picture and solve problems.

* Strong accounting & controlling knowledge (costing, revenue recognition, provisions, risk management).

* Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.