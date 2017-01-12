About the Role:

I am actively seeking an embedded/firmware engineer to join an industry leading Defence Company in the South West. 6 month contract paying upwards of £40ph.The ideal candidate well be educated to degree level and have extensive experience working within the Defence sector. Key attributes to be considered for the role are as follows:-Experience in full life cycle firmware design and development-Understanding of standard communications protocols (UARTs, USARTs, SPI, I2C amongst others)-digital/analogue design experience-familiarity with test and measurement protocolsTo discuss this role in more detail please contact Maxwell on:0117 428 7338Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.