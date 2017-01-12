Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
515496
Posted on
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 5:17am
About the Role:I am actively seeking an embedded/firmware engineer to join an industry leading Defence Company in the South West. 6 month contract paying upwards of £40ph.
The ideal candidate well be educated to degree level and have extensive experience working within the Defence sector. Key attributes to be considered for the role are as follows:
-Experience in full life cycle firmware design and development
-Understanding of standard communications protocols (UARTs, USARTs, SPI, I2C amongst others)
-digital/analogue design experience
-familiarity with test and measurement protocols
To discuss this role in more detail please contact Maxwell on:
0117 428 7338
Maxwell.davies@spencer-ogden.com
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
