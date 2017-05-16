Forklift Driver Stores Person 15 ton+ Cert

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£12 to £14 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
566493
Posted on
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 5:28am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Forklift Driver with a current forklift certificate rated at 16 TONS or greater. Ideally 20 tons+
This is with our client seeking someone to assist in moving heavy loads on and off transport and around the yard and store. In addition there is a requirement to check in and out store goods and update the stock system.
Own transport is essential as the location is not easily accessible by public transport.
