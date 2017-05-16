Forklift Driver Stores Person 15 ton+ Cert

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £12 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 566493 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Forklift Driver with a current forklift certificate rated at 16 TONS or greater. Ideally 20 tons+



This is with our client seeking someone to assist in moving heavy loads on and off transport and around the yard and store. In addition there is a requirement to check in and out store goods and update the stock system.



Own transport is essential as the location is not easily accessible by public transport.