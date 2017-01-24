FPGA- EMC Engineer

About the Role:
Progressive Engineerign are currently seeking an experienced FPGA engineer to join an experienced team in the design, development and verification of a variety of embedded electronics products.
Key Responsibilities
* Technical and project leadership of the NPI project from inception to production release including:-
* Definition of engineering requirements in consultation with customers and product managers
* Co-ordination of a cross-functional team to develop a coherent hardware, software and mechanical design solution
* Component selection and schematic capture
* Oversight and review of PCB layout
* Development and verification of FPGAs using VHDL
* Conduct design reviews and generate design documentation in accordance with company quality processes
* Demonstrate product functionality and design robustness through a rigorous verification process
* Definition of production test strategy and supervision of production handover
* Sustainment of designs through product lifecycle including production test support, customer support and obsolescence management
Qualifications/Requirements
* Degree in Electronic Engineering or a related subject
* Demonstrable experience in design and verification of complex electronic hardware
* Good understanding of computer architectures and embedded systems
* Good creative, problem-solving skills
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Proven track record in technical and project leadership
Desired Characteristics
* Experience of design using the following: -
* Ethernet switch products
* EMC requirements
* Point of load power supplies - design and simulation
* Experience of design for wide temperature range (-40 to +85°C)
* Experience of design commissioning and fault-finding
* Ability to establish and deliver on personal and project deadlines
