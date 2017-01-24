FPGA- EMC Engineer

About the Role:

Progressive Engineerign are currently seeking an experienced FPGA engineer to join an experienced team in the design, development and verification of a variety of embedded electronics products.

Key Responsibilities



* Technical and project leadership of the NPI project from inception to production release including:-

* Definition of engineering requirements in consultation with customers and product managers

* Co-ordination of a cross-functional team to develop a coherent hardware, software and mechanical design solution

* Component selection and schematic capture

* Oversight and review of PCB layout

* Development and verification of FPGAs using VHDL

* Conduct design reviews and generate design documentation in accordance with company quality processes

* Demonstrate product functionality and design robustness through a rigorous verification process

* Definition of production test strategy and supervision of production handover

* Sustainment of designs through product lifecycle including production test support, customer support and obsolescence management



Qualifications/Requirements



* Degree in Electronic Engineering or a related subject

* Demonstrable experience in design and verification of complex electronic hardware

* Good understanding of computer architectures and embedded systems

* Good creative, problem-solving skills

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills

* Proven track record in technical and project leadership



Desired Characteristics



* Experience of design using the following: -

* Ethernet switch products

* EMC requirements

* Point of load power supplies - design and simulation

* Experience of design for wide temperature range (-40 to +85°C)

* Experience of design commissioning and fault-finding

* Ability to establish and deliver on personal and project deadlines

