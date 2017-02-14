Frac Equipment Operator

Company
Progressive GE
Location
El Reno
Salary
$2 to $2 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
524547
Posted on
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 6:56am
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy are actively sourcing for 100 Frac Equipment Operators to work in 6 month contracts in El Reno, OK and Fort Worth TX.
This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.
Rates start at $15ph! There are 80 positions in Oklahoma and 20 in Fort Worth.
All you have to do is be in EL Reno OR Fort Worth for Friday 02/17 between 10am-2pm for interview.
* MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
* Class A CDL
* High School Diploma or GED
* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE*
If you are interested and available in these locations on Friday for interview, PLEASE send me your resume and/or telephone number.
