Frac Equipment Operator

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are actively sourcing for 100 Frac Equipment Operators to work in 6 month contracts in El Reno, OK and Fort Worth TX.

This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.

Rates start at $15ph! There are 80 positions in Oklahoma and 20 in Fort Worth.

All you have to do is be in EL Reno OR Fort Worth for Friday 02/17 between 10am-2pm for interview.

* MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

* Class A CDL* High School Diploma or GED* OILFIELD EXPERIENCE*

If you are interested and available in these locations on Friday for interview, PLEASE send me your resume and/or telephone number.

