Frac Equipment Operator

About the Role: If you are currently unemployed or in need of a change, we have the job for you!



With attractions such as:

-up to $23 an hour

-good bonuses (per well)

-working in Texas or Oklahoma with 6/3 rotation schedules

-15/6 in North Dakota or Wyoming with travel costs payed.





If this sounds good to you please get in touch ASAP



If you meet the requirements below, an immediate start is available.



- 2+ years as an equipment operator.

- Experience on Frac projects.

- A Class A CDL license.



You will have the responsibility of working out in the field with a frac crew and Operating equipment such as blenders, hydration units, pumps and lines.





Please send me an email or give me a call for more information.

