Frac Equipment Operator

Company 
Leap29
Location 
United States,North America
Salary 
$20 to $23 Per hour
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID 
595306
Posted on 
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:25am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

If you are currently unemployed or in need of a change, we have the job for you!

With attractions such as:
-up to $23 an hour
-good bonuses (per well)
-working in Texas or Oklahoma with 6/3 rotation schedules
-15/6 in North Dakota or Wyoming with travel costs payed.


If this sounds good to you please get in touch ASAP

If you meet the requirements below, an immediate start is available.

- 2+ years as an equipment operator.
- Experience on Frac projects.
- A Class A CDL license.

You will have the responsibility of working out in the field with a frac crew and Operating equipment such as blenders, hydration units, pumps and lines.


Please send me an email or give me a call for more information.