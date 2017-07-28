Frac Equipment Operator - Midland, TX

About the Role:

6/3 rotation out of somewhere local to you

Rate of $18 21 / hour

Bonuses of up to $240 / well

Realistic opportunities to get promoted

Direct hire status

If you are a Frac Equipment Operator and live within a commutable distance to Midland, TX please contact Rob at Leap29 with a copy of your Resume.The US oilfield is getting busy again and experienced operators are in high demand for roles across the US. As well as Midland we also have positions in San Antonio, TX, Shreveport, LA and El Reno, OK.Were you laid off during the downturn and are now looking to get back into the Oilfield?IF SO CONTACT US!Are you still working in the oilfield but not happy with your current role, rate, rotation?IF SO CONTACT US!What can we offer you?Does this sound good to you?IF SO CONTACT US!