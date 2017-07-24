Frac Equipment Operator - Shreveport, LA

Company Leap29 Location Shreveport Salary $18 to $21 Per hour Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 609117 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Equipment operator who has experience with running frac equipment?



Are you looking to return to work in the oilfield or interested in moving to a new service company?



If you are within commutable distance of Shreveport, LA then please get in contact with us.



We need experienced and reliable operators who are familiar with running blenders, sand, hydration units and chemicals for projects in Louisiana and Texas.



You will work a 6/3 rotation and will receive a day rate of between $18-21 / hour + bonuses.



These are urgent positions with offers to be made week commencing Monday 31st July.



If you are interested please send your CV to Rob at Leap29

