FRAC Equipment Operators needed in Midland, TX

About the Role:

Shreveport, LA

San Antonio, TX

El Reno, OK

Experienced Frac Equipment Operators are in high demand across Texas. We are particularly keen to speak with operators who live within a commutable distance to Midland, TX.If you have 2+ years of Frac EO experience and hold a valid CDL license please get in contact with Rob at Leap29.We have direct hire positions available with service companies where you will work a 6/3 rotation out of Midland, TX.Depending on experience rates will be between $18 21 / hour with well bonuses paid on top.Interviews are being held the week commencing 7th August so please send us through your resume as soon as possible so that we can discuss the roles with you in more detail.As well as Midland we also have roles available in the following locations so if Midland is too far we might still be able to help!