Frac Supervisor

Company 
Leap29
Location 
United States,North America
Salary 
$55000 to $60000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID 
591837
Posted on 
Friday, June 23, 2017 - 8:48am
About the Role:

A leading services company have roles for field supervisors to join them. Roles are available in:

- El Reno, OK
- Williston, ND
- Rock Springs, WY

If you are looking to return to work in the oilfield or if you are looking to move companies please send us your résumé. We will call and go through the different roles we have available.

As well as supervisors we also have positions available for equipment operators.

You will need to have experience running frac equipment and supervising field crews.

In return our client will offer:

- Permanent role
- 15/6 rotation
- Fly in / fly out for ND and WY
- Competitive base salaries
- Field bonuses and per diem

If you are interested please follow on screen instructions to apply.