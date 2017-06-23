Frac Supervisor

Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $55000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 591837 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: A leading services company have roles for field supervisors to join them. Roles are available in:



- El Reno, OK

- Williston, ND

- Rock Springs, WY



If you are looking to return to work in the oilfield or if you are looking to move companies please send us your résumé. We will call and go through the different roles we have available.



As well as supervisors we also have positions available for equipment operators.



You will need to have experience running frac equipment and supervising field crews.



In return our client will offer:



- Permanent role

- 15/6 rotation

- Fly in / fly out for ND and WY

- Competitive base salaries

- Field bonuses and per diem



If you are interested please follow on screen instructions to apply.



