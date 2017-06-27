Frac Supervisor - TX, OK, ND and WY

Leap29
United States,North America
$48000 to $60000 Per year
Permanent
Unconventional Oil and Gas
595297
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 8:50am
Apply Now

About the Role:

Calling all experienced Frac supervisor's that want to work in the US who have at least 8 years experience in Frac and 3 years as a supervisor.

You have a very particular set of skills.

Skills that you have acquired over a career of 7+ years.

Skills that involve team leadership and managing a frac crew in the field.

If you apply for this job, I will give you a call to discuss.

If you don't apply, I will search for you, I will find you and I will cold call you to see if you are interested.

Some additional information:

• Texas & Oklahoma Rotations: 6/3 (no travel provided)
• North Dakota and Wyoming Rotations: 15/6 (travel provided)
• Immediate starts are available.

You will get a good package too, rates from $4,000 to $5,000 per month + great bonuses and per diem.

If you are interested, please send your CV to Rob at Leap29