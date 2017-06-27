Frac Supervisor - TX, OK, ND and WY

Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $48000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 595297 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Calling all experienced Frac supervisor's that want to work in the US who have at least 8 years experience in Frac and 3 years as a supervisor.



You have a very particular set of skills.



Skills that you have acquired over a career of 7+ years.



Skills that involve team leadership and managing a frac crew in the field.



If you apply for this job, I will give you a call to discuss.



If you don't apply, I will search for you, I will find you and I will cold call you to see if you are interested.



Some additional information:



• Texas & Oklahoma Rotations: 6/3 (no travel provided)

• North Dakota and Wyoming Rotations: 15/6 (travel provided)

• Immediate starts are available.



You will get a good package too, rates from $4,000 to $5,000 per month + great bonuses and per diem.



If you are interested, please send your CV to Rob at Leap29

