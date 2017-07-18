Frac Supervisors / Equipment Operators

Company
Leap29
Location
United States,North America
Salary
$18 to $21 Per hour
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
605806
Posted on
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 8:29am
About the Role:We currently have Frac supervisor and Equipment Operator jobs in the following locations:
• El Reno, Oklahoma
• San Antonio and Midland, Texas
• Shreveport, Louisiana
You are required to live within 3 hours of these areas to be eligible for hire. Other experience needed:
- Frac supervisors require 8+ years' experience in frac and at least 3 years as a supervisor.
- Equipment operators require 2+ years as an equipment operator and need experience on Frac projects, as well as a Class A CDL license.
Packages available are:
• Equipment operators have rates up to $21/ hour with well-paid bonuses.
• Frac supervisors have rates from $4000-$5000/month + bonuses and per diem
If this sounds for you then please follow on screen instructions to apply.
(All applicants should be eligible to work in the US)
Apply