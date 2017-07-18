Frac Supervisors / Equipment Operators

Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $18 to $21 Per hour Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 605806 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We currently have Frac supervisor and Equipment Operator jobs in the following locations:



• El Reno, Oklahoma

• San Antonio and Midland, Texas

• Shreveport, Louisiana





You are required to live within 3 hours of these areas to be eligible for hire. Other experience needed:



- Frac supervisors require 8+ years' experience in frac and at least 3 years as a supervisor.

- Equipment operators require 2+ years as an equipment operator and need experience on Frac projects, as well as a Class A CDL license.





Packages available are:



• Equipment operators have rates up to $21/ hour with well-paid bonuses.



• Frac supervisors have rates from $4000-$5000/month + bonuses and per diem





If this sounds for you then please follow on screen instructions to apply.

(All applicants should be eligible to work in the US)

