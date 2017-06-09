Fracturing Field Specialist

Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $55000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Job ID 582278 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: If you want to supervise frac jobs in ND, WY or OK please send us your résumé!



Leap29 are working with a leading service company and have multiple positions available for experienced field supervisors.



You will need to have over 5 years experience on frac projects and at least 2 years in a supervisory role.



If you are successful you could secure yourself a permanent role where you would be working a 15/6 rotation and rewarded with a competitive salary and bonus package.



You will be working at an industry leading company who will help you to progress your career though promotion opportunities and training.



If you are interested please send your résumé to Leap29 today!

