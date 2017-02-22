About the Role:

FRONT END DEVELOPER- 12 MONTHS BRUSSELS (BELGIUM) FREELANCE

My client a large well known organisation are seeking an experienced Front End Developer for a long term project located in the centre of Brussels.

Role: To work alongside a team of JavaScript developers and participate as a team in the development of web applications. You will undertake your own testing and come up with your own solutions to solve problems.

Required

* 3+ years' experience of Front End JavaScript development* Expert JavaScript knowledge* Very good skills in OO programming* HTML5 and CSS3* Experience with responsive design UI* You are a team-player and passionate about Front End application development.* Basic knowledge of Dutch and/or French and ability to communicate in English.



Desired

* NodeJS experienceJQuery | Angular* Experience with mobile devices development

DETAILS

* LOCATION: Brussels* DURATION: 12 + Months* START DATE: ASAP* RATE: €500 per day

