About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Liverpool require a Front End Developer for a 5 week contract.

Skills/experience

* HTML* CSS* Java Script* Drupal (beneficial but not essential)

My client are interviewing tomorrow to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please apply ASAP with your availability, hourly rate and updated CV.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Kind regards

Stella