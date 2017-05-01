FTE Senior Waste Specialist

About the Role:

The purpose of the post is to provide experienced waste professionals to execute the waste directorate programme of work and ensure compliance with waste legislation and adherence to the site's waste strategies.

The Job Holder is responsible for delivering the site's waste strategy and ensuring the site remains compliant with waste legislation.

Degree in Science/Engineering or equivalent qualification plus experience

(includes appointment as a Radioactive Waste Adviser)

Experience: 5 years waste experience at nuclear sites

In addition to the post profile please note the below:

* Sound knowledge of all categories of waste (both radiological and non-radiological) and the techniques/processes used to characterise them.* Practical understanding of waste treatments and processes including appropriate legal and legislative requirements.* Practical understanding of radioactive waste management and site authorisations.