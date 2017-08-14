GDPR Business Analyst

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Wolverhampton,West Midlands,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
614299
Posted on
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 4:40am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in Wolverhampton require a GDPR Business Analysts for a 3 month initial contract (likely to extend).
Skills/experience
* GDPR experience
* Process Mapping experience
* Stakeholder management
My client are interviewing this week to start ASAP.
If you're interested in this position please reply with you availability, rate and CV.
Kind regards,
Stella
