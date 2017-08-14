GDPR Business Analyst

G2 Recruitment
Wolverhampton,West Midlands,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
614299
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 4:40am
About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Wolverhampton require a GDPR Business Analysts for a 3 month initial contract (likely to extend).

Skills/experience



* GDPR experience
* Process Mapping experience
* Stakeholder management

My client are interviewing this week to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please reply with you availability, rate and CV.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Kind regards,

Stella