GDPR Business Analyst

About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Wolverhampton require a GDPR Business Analysts for a 3 month initial contract (likely to extend).

Skills/experience

* GDPR experience* Process Mapping experience* Stakeholder management

My client are interviewing this week to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please reply with you availability, rate and CV.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Kind regards,

Stella