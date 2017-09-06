Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
East Riding of Yorkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
615911
Posted on
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 4:27am
About the Role:
Good morning,
**Please note this role falls INSIDE IR35**
My client in East Yorkshire urgently requires a GDPR Project Manager for an initial 3 month contract.
Experience required
* GDPR legislation knowledge
* Experience managing and kick-starting a GDPR programme
My client are interviewing this week to start ASAP so if you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.
Many thanks,
Stella
Apply