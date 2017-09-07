Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
East Riding of Yorkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
616068
Posted on
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 6:33am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in East Yorkshire urgently requires a GDPR Project Manager for an initial 3 month contract.
Experience required
* GDPR legislation knowledge
* Data mapping experience
* Gap Analysis
* Experience managing and kick-starting a GDPR programme
My client are interviewing (ideally) face-2-face tomorrow afternoon so if you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.
Many thanks
Apply