Gearbox Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Operates as a Global Rotating Equipment engineering expert as part of the Rotating Equipment group in Asset Center of Technology. Provides technical support and leading recommendations to our clients affiliates and projects on Gearboxes (as used in large turbomachine trains), reciprocating and screw compressor drives, extruders, agitators and material handling equipment.



Responsibilities:

* Conduct gap assessment of performance of this asset class (Gearboxes) and identify areas of focus to improve safety, reliability and availability

* Provides technical direction to improve availability of special purpose and general-purpose gearboxes and its associated systems across all affiliates of our client.

* Drives the reliability management program for gearboxes

* Participate in failure analysis of high risk incidents

* Ensure learning from incidents is communicated to all relevant affiliates.

* Partner with Gearbox OEMs

* Develop and upgrade best engineering practice documents and ensure standardization

* Be a coach and mentor to senior engineers for this asset class

* Initiate innovative ideas to lower the cost of ownership



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

* Any specialization in the field of gear design and manufacture would be a preferred qualification

* 15+ years of experience in areas related to Rotating Equipment, preferably in hydrocarbon industry

* Knowledge and hands on experience in all types of gearboxes used in large turbomachine trains, reciprocating and screw compressor drives, extruders, agitators and material handling equipment.

* In depth understanding of condition monitoring technologies for above mentioned type of gearboxes.

* Experience related Design/Engineering/Technical support group with a major Gearbox OEM would be an added qualification.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

