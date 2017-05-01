General Foreman (Multi-disciplined)

About the Role:

Job title: General Foreman (Piping)

Ref No: 2017-6919

Location: Sullom Voe (Shetland) - Onshore

Project: BP MEOR

Duration: 3 Months (2/2)

Purpose / Role

To provide safe and effective supervision in line with Company procedure ensuring that the workscope is completed with the project and schedule requirements



Key aims and objectives

To Co-ordinate and Supervise all supervisors/Labour

To ensure safety procedures are adhered to

Prime responsibilities and duties

Plan & control work activities

Deliver Tool Box Talks

Ensure PTW system adhered to

Ensure time writing for discipline teams is accurate and completed on time

Ensure all systems are built as detailed in the workpacks

Ensure job cards are completed and accurate progress reported

HSSE leadership and drive

Ensuring all incidents and near misses are reported and lessons learned

Drive ownership of HSSE through team

Lead by example delivering Amec Foster Wheeler behaviours





Qualifications/Training Essential

4 year apprenticeship, City and Guilds in a related trade an NVQ level 3 in a related trade or equivalent

Amec Foster Wheeler Mandatory Training, Induction Risk assessment Etc.

Trade background

Desirable

I.S.S.O.W

Management NVQ Level 3



Experience Essential

Demonstrable experience in the role of General Foreman or similar supervisory role

Desirable:

Demonstrable experience working on either a refinery, Petrochemical, Power or Nuclear facility



Competencies - generic

Ability to supervise performance & work activities

Ability to manage efficient use of resources

Possesses a good leadership qualities & understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times



Competencies - technical

Can demonstrate a high standard in execution and completion of tasks associated with the role

Can demonstrate the ability to read, interpret and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.