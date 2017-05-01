General Foreman (Multi-disciplined)

About the Role:
Job title: General Foreman (Piping)
Ref No: 2017-6919
Location: Sullom Voe (Shetland) - Onshore
Project: BP MEOR
Duration: 3 Months (2/2)
Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.
Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.
Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.
Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW
Purpose / Role
To provide safe and effective supervision in line with Company procedure ensuring that the workscope is completed with the project and schedule requirements
Key aims and objectives
To Co-ordinate and Supervise all supervisors/Labour
To ensure safety procedures are adhered to
Prime responsibilities and duties
Plan & control work activities
Deliver Tool Box Talks
Ensure PTW system adhered to
Ensure time writing for discipline teams is accurate and completed on time
Ensure all systems are built as detailed in the workpacks
Ensure job cards are completed and accurate progress reported
HSSE leadership and drive
Ensuring all incidents and near misses are reported and lessons learned
Drive ownership of HSSE through team
Lead by example delivering Amec Foster Wheeler behaviours
Qualifications/Training Essential
4 year apprenticeship, City and Guilds in a related trade an NVQ level 3 in a related trade or equivalent
Amec Foster Wheeler Mandatory Training, Induction Risk assessment Etc.
Trade background
Desirable
I.S.S.O.W
Management NVQ Level 3
Experience Essential
Demonstrable experience in the role of General Foreman or similar supervisory role
Desirable:
Demonstrable experience working on either a refinery, Petrochemical, Power or Nuclear facility
Competencies - generic
Ability to supervise performance & work activities
Ability to manage efficient use of resources
Possesses a good leadership qualities & understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times
Competencies - technical
Can demonstrate a high standard in execution and completion of tasks associated with the role
Can demonstrate the ability to read, interpret and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.