Company Ably Resources Location Thailand,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Geosciences Jobs Job ID 582275 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading E&P organisation, is seeking a GEOPHYSICIST to be based in THAILAND.



Located in the nation's capital of Bangkok, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and professional growth.



The key accountabilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;



*Conduct detailed geophysical data analysis, seismic interpretation, and mapping of reservoirs

*Participate with Geologists, Reservoir Engineers, and Drilling Engineers in defining reservoir targets

*Be a member of integrated team in assessment of hydrocarbon resources and evaluation of new venture projects

*Assist supervisor in conducting special studies to extract the maximum of geological information from the seismic



The knowledge/experience required is;



*At least a BSc in Geophysics or Geology

*At least 5 years of experience within an E&P environment

*Expertise in Geophysics & Geological knowledge is essential

*Familiarity with Seismic Interpretation is also required



Due to visa/work permit restrictions, application is restricted to Thai nationals only.



Please send CVs in Word format

