GIS Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

* Work with historical and current pipeline design and assessment data including ILI reports, alignment sheets, hydrostatic tests, excavation records, MTRs, and other associated records

* Perform Quality Assurance and Quality Control to ensure customer satisfaction and regulatory requirements are met; develop or improve existing QA/QC processes

* Execute ad-hoc GIS requests such as data analysis and extraction

* Support the improvement of standards, processes, procedures; prepare reports, scorecards and presentations

* Develop relationships and communicate effectively with customers and stakeholders

* Research information sources and make initial interpretations





* Ability to work effectively with ESRI ArcGIS suite of products

* Experience in pipeline and/or right-of-way GIS data management

* Experience with pipelline inline inspection (ILI) data and tools



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.