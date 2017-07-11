About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of GIS Analyst (Geographical Information Analyst), based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Produce cartographic documents and location maps, using the right geodetic system and recommended representation standards for all customer community.

Manage Geographical information for the entire subsidiary: importing, organizing, QC, formatting, WEB publishing for availability, or exporting and conditioning the data for preservation.

Apply procedures, standards and rules (naming convention, workflows, and confidentiality) to ensure data flow quality and access to the information.

Perform searches and provide or produce inventories of the relevant Geographical information and data.

Organize the quality control operations in both reference and study databases by using dedicated tools.

Control the databases integrity (reference, studies), permanent update with incoming data and availability of the data.

Apply methodologies and processes, ensuring the integrity of newly acquired maps, studies & other geodata.

Execute various geodetic or topography calculations (coordinates conversions, surface calculations)

Conduct complex GIS regional cartographic studies following applicable procedures, rules and adherence to deadlines.

Contribute to the evolution of the cartographic and Geographical Information environment; proposing best practices in order to optimize workflow efficiency



Qualifications / Experience

Degree in Geosciences / Geographical Information Systems with significant experience within Oil&Gas industry

Good technical skills in Geographical Information Systems, cartographic tools and data modelling (ESRI software, FME), Geodesy, and general knowledge in 3 G métiers data computing.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914153





