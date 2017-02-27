About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Global Network Voice Analyst, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Delivery of Network Services to the global business units, focusing on the Voice systems
Partnering with other Company IT organisations to ensure quality support and delivery to the end-user
Provide status updates to peers and the customer with regards to issues being worked
Deliver the day to day operations of network services to (1) the E&P UK (2) in region leveraged services (3) Middle East, Russian, Caspian and Africa sites
Deliver project work as required, to support (1) business projects (2) IT projects (3) refresh projects
Ensure compliance with all company and IT policies
Work with the various disciplines of IT to ensure services meet business needs
Work with 3rd party vendors to ensure services meet business requirements
Provide current use and projected demand of network services to the internal IT Business Analysts
Budgetary formulation and planning
Work with the business and IT to understand and communicate the implications of change control
Provide out of hours support via an on-call rota
Skills
Previous direct network experience providing support of enterprise networks
Installation and support of Cisco routers, switches
Cisco certified (CCNA minimum)
Experience of different voice solutions, such a CCM, PABX, Unity
Knowledge of voice protocols, such as SIP, MGCP,H323
Experience of supporting and managed both analogue and digital voice systems
Installation and support of Cisco BoIP
Strong team working skills
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, MIS or other IT/IS related major or satisfactory equivalent
Requirements
Willing to travel, which may include offshore
Willing and able to perform tasks outside normal business hours and be on call for at least one week per quarter
Experience in oil and gas related company
Ability to work effectively across time zones and geographic locations
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913103