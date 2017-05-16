Graduate Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Our Client believes that Graduates are the future of their organisation, as they move into the next generation of energy production and recovery. The focus of the Graduate Programme is personal development, professional growth and career progression. Your success is their success!



Programme Structure:



The programme is based around a number of 'core' principles:



Exposure - To stretch you, but in doing so provide support, development opportunities and reward!

Flexibility - Part of our culture and a significant requirement of all who work for us.

Responsibility - For your career, your growth and your own development. In everything we do, we are responsible.

Challenge, Innovation & Adaptation - For the betterment of you and the company.

Drive - You'll need to be self-motivated in order to obtain the most from this programme and in turn, a career.



As part of the Graduate Programme you will receive a personal development plan, outlining both on and off the job development and training. You will undertake a number of placements across the organisation, from Projects to Operations Support, across Wytch Farm (Dorset), Dimlington (Humberside), Bacton and Norwich.



You will also be assigned a technical coach to support you throughout the programme, as well as regular visits from Human Resources to monitor your progress and development.



The duration of this programme is 3 years, consisting of 3 one-year placements in various areas of our business.



What we look for - is this you?



A taste for adventure, dedication to their chosen profession, a clear sense of responsibility and a focus on a shared goal. These are the common values of us all at the organisation. If you share these values, then we'd like to hear from you!



To succeed, you will have exceptional communication skills, team working skills, drive and flexibility, with a passion for working within the energy industry. You'll need to be committed and willing to relocate (within the UK) throughout the programme. This will be underpinned by strong academic performance, in whatever your chosen discipline.



We are now taking applications for the 2017 intake of Mechanical Graduates!



To apply, you will be graduating in 2017 and be on-target for a minimum 2-1 (or higher) in an engineering or science discipline.



The Company:

An exciting opportunities with one of the largest independent operators in the world and one of the largest operators in the Southern North Sea. The graduate programme provides a real opportunity for new Graduates to gain a breadth of experience in the industry, with the potential for international assignment a real possibility.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

On target for a minimum 2:1 (or higher) in engineering or science discipline



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

2:1 Mechanical Engineering



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.