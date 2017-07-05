Grouting Technician - UK & Europe

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£1250 to £1325 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
599166
Posted on
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 5:41am
About the Role:JOB DESCRIPTION
Position & Location:
Grouting Technician (Contract) – UK & Europe
Salary:
£250-265 per day
Essential Experience:
Grouting experience in an offshore environment and full GWO's
Key Responsibilities
- Working on a number of offshore Wind Farm foundation projects across the UK and Europe where required
Experience
- At least 5 years hands on Grouting experience
- Willing to travel where required and work away on a rotation pattern
- Flexible and able to integrate into a team environment
This contract is expected to start mid-late July 2017 and last until the end of the year with potential to extend
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Apply