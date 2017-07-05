Grouting Technician - UK & Europe

About the Role:

Working on a number of offshore Wind Farm foundation projects across the UK and Europe where required

At least 5 years hands on Grouting experience

Willing to travel where required and work away on a rotation pattern

Flexible and able to integrate into a team environment

JOB DESCRIPTIONThis contract is expected to start mid-late July 2017 and last until the end of the year with potential to extend