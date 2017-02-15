Hand Over Supervisor - Dunbar

About the Role:

The Hand-Over Supervisor will be responsible for producing an overall delivery plan outlining what documentation and certification is needed, what documentation must contain, and when it must be produced by in order to meet contractual, planning/permitting and the Client operational requirements

Produce an overall document handover requirements document, outlining what specific documentation is needed, what it must contain, when they must be provided and in what format for compliance with regulatory, insurance and the Client requirements

Work with the EPC Contractor to develop the document handover strategy, specifically agreeing what documentation will be handed over, what documentation will include and to what level of detail, when and in what format. This is to cover the handover documentation from the EPC Contractor to the Client project team

Work with the Client and the EPC Contractor to develop the document handover strategy, specifically agreeing what documentation will be handed over, what documentation will include and to what level of details, when and in what format. This is to cover the handover of documentation from the Client to third party organisations and from the Client project team to the Client operations team

Monitor the performance of the EPC Contractor in terms of the delivery of handover documentation and elevate issues to the Client Representative

Monitor the performance of the Client project team in terms of the delivery of handover documentation and elevate issues as needed

Review strategies, procedures, protocols, plans, results and reports for construction completion; pre-commissioning, cold commissioning, hot commissioning, take over test, availability, reliability and performance tests etc

Monitor and report on progress with closing out non-conformances, snags, punch lists and defects

Review, monitor and report on hand over documentation including ITP, test results, certificates, as-built / as-fitted drawings, O&Ms and final documentation

Recording site activities and progress

Assisting the Client Project Manager in resolution of on-site co-ordination issues with Contractors

Document, review and liaison with Client’s Project Manager on any event giving rise to actual or potential claims under the contract

Participating in and reporting progress at all relevant technical and progress meetings

Preparation and issue of monthly progress summaries to the Client Project Manager

Qualified in a relevant Engineering subject

Professionally qualified or working towards professional status through a relevant institution

Experience within the energy industry and in particular energy for waste projects

Computer literate with a good understanding of appropriate software packages

Experience of supply chain management

Commercial awareness

Application of risk management principles

Knowledge and skills in the in the planning, specification, design, procurement and commissioning of projects

Knowledge of current legislation and able to work in accordance with QA and H&S procedures

Able to integrate well into a team

Ability to support decision making process

Good communication skills both written and oral

Ability to work within a team and as well as with minimal supervision

Strong client relationship management skill

Flexible approach to work

Our client currently has an opportunity for a Mechanical Site Supervisor to support the Project Team in the delivery of an Energy from Waste Plant in East Lothian on a contract basis. The role will support by providing technical expertise to ensure that the project is delivered to cost, schedule, technical and quality standards.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.