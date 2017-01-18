Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotl

G2 Recruitment
Edinburgh,City of Edinburgh,Scotland
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
519864
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 5:50am
About the Role:

[Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotland - Permanent - £30k-45k depending on experience ] Hardware Engineer - Machine Health - Near Edinburgh - Scotland - Permanent - £30k-45k depending on experience

My electronics components client are looking to hire a Hardware engineer asap to join the team on a permanent basis. They have an increase in the workload due work coming over from America.

Essential Experience;



* 2 - 12 YEARS experience in Hardware related roles
* experience with schematic capture
* Good experience with PCB layout
* Good experience of transfer to manufacture
* Able to follow established working practices / standards

Desirable



* Full product lifecycle experience
* low power electronics
* Experience of wireless communications devices
* Experience of external testing and certification

Location : Near Edinburgh

Salary : £30-45k depending on experience

Interviews will be fairly immediately. If you are interested then please send me your CV asap.