About the Role: Spencer Ogden are seeking a Head of Business Development for our client who specialise within smart grid and energy efficiency.



Our client are a pioneering business who through their hardware and software are providing their customers a stable and secure way of who their energy is generated and can be actively managed. Through their technology customers can control their energy in a sustainable manor, and in turn provide energy savings.



Due to continued growth, they are seeking a Head of Business Development to help continue and drive the success the business is having.



To be considered you must:

- Have a background within the utilities sector, ideally smart grid

- Knowledge of Smart grid and energy storage

- Existing experience in the solution selling and delivery of Energy Solutions to the utility, commercial enterprise and renewable energy sectors

- Ability to interface and empathise with key customers at various levels of seniority and function is key including C level executives, IT, marketing and technical personnel

- Capability to lead a sales and BD team towards a set of common financial, customer and business goals - understanding of value based selling

- Working knowledge of energy efficiency solutions



In return you will be rewarded with a Competitive salary and benefits.







