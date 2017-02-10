Company
About the Role:Spencer Ogden are seeking a Head of Business Development for our client who specialise within smart grid and energy efficiency.
Our client are a pioneering business who through their hardware and software are providing their customers a stable and secure way of who their energy is generated and can be actively managed. Through their technology customers can control their energy in a sustainable manor, and in turn provide energy savings.
Due to continued growth, they are seeking a Head of Business Development to help continue and drive the success the business is having.
To be considered you must:
- Have a background within the utilities sector, ideally smart grid
- Knowledge of Smart grid and energy storage
- Existing experience in the solution selling and delivery of Energy Solutions to the utility, commercial enterprise and renewable energy sectors
- Ability to interface and empathise with key customers at various levels of seniority and function is key including C level executives, IT, marketing and technical personnel
- Capability to lead a sales and BD team towards a set of common financial, customer and business goals - understanding of value based selling
- Working knowledge of energy efficiency solutions
In return you will be rewarded with a Competitive salary and benefits.
