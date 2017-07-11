About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: Head of Engineering



1. Fully accountable for effective management of engineering function and for governance in line with GPT processes and customer expectation.

2. As Design Authority to ensure systems meet standards and customer requirements.

3. Responsible for leading engineering best practice and maintaining capability.





PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Responsible for the delivery of the Engineering output required to support the customer. As such, the Engineering Manager will:

* Ensure that CLIENT engineering design and practice is conducted and wholly resourced appropriately to CLIENT standards;

* Provide a SDA function, managing design reviews etc in line with Customer needs.

* Be responsible for the appropriate management of the Engineering function with regard to commercial contractual obligations

* Be the prime contact for technical matters relating to CLIENT work



Provide 'hands-on' engineering management of key bids and programmes to supplement the existing engineering management teams.

Fully accountable for managing the Engineering team and output within budget and for completing appropriate commercial processes required to facilitate/support financial revenue.

Fully accountable for maintaining records of Engineering effort/time in accordance with standard CLIENT practice.

Responsible for delivering Engineering operations to current best practice within budget constraints.

Responsible to provide Through Life Management



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



ESSENTIAL



UK Bachelors Degree or equivalent in an appropriate discipline.

Over 10 years proven experience in a similar role, senior level design authority and team lead experience on complex large value systems.

Practitioner level experience in systems engineering, ISO 15288



Interested candidates please share your CV at



The Company:

A Major defence company in Riyadh



