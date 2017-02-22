Head of HSE Site

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Germany,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
525328
Posted on
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 6:49am
About the Role:
My client is looking to Take on a HSE professional for a Head/Manager role. This role will be based in Germany and is a permanent role, whoever my client is willing to take on a contarct position for the first 6 months to Lead into Perm.
The correct candidate will ideally have the following skills and experience;
* NEBOSH certificate or Diploma
* Very experience in the renewable industry (Wind)
* Experience in O&M, Service and Installation
* German Speaking (1st or 2nd Language)
* Highly experienced in Audits
* Experience in a HSE teaching role
If you feel this could be a suitable role for yourself please send in your CV's to myself or contact the office on 0141 212 8600.
