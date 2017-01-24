Head of Power - Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda (Leading Consultancy)

Company Spencer Ogden Location Kenyatta Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523352 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Head of Power - East Africa



To be responsible for: T&D, Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas duties in: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.



- Previous experience of working with local utilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

- Relevant Engineering degree

- Experience in Business Development, Bids, Tenders



For more information about this role please contact our London office