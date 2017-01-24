Head of Power - Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda (Leading Consultancy)

Spencer Ogden
Kenyatta
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
523352
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 6:50am
Apply Now

About the Role:

Head of Power - East Africa

To be responsible for: T&D, Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas duties in: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

- Previous experience of working with local utilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
- Relevant Engineering degree
- Experience in Business Development, Bids, Tenders

